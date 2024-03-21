New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC keybindings & controller buttons - Dragon's Dogma 2

All of the PC inputs and keybindings as well as controller layout and button mapping for Dragon's Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here and players are looking to jump into Capcom’s latest smash hit. Before you start your adventure and begin sending off Pawns to do your bidding, it’s best to learn the PC keybindings and controller layout and whether any of these inputs and buttons can be remapped. Those playing on controller will need to contend with pressing a couple of buttons at the same time in order to perform a few moves.

PC keybindings & controller button inputs

The PC controls for Dragon's Dogma 2

Source: Shacknews

The following table contains all of the actions and the inputs for both PC players using keyboard and mouse and those playing on an Xbox or PlayStation controller. There is some button mapping, which you can find by going to the System menu, Options, and then Controls. Those on console can cycle through the various buttons to find one that works. Players on PC might be tempted to switch up the Vocation and Heavy Attack inputs.

Dragon's Dogma 2 PC keybindings & controls
Action PC Xbox PS
Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick
Move Left A
Move Right D
Move Backward S
Dash Shift B / Click left stick Circle / L3
Jump Space A Cross
Examine E B Circle
Move Camera Forward I - -
Move Camera Left J - -
Move Camera Right L - -
Move Camera Down K - -
Reset Camera Scroll Wheel Click right stick R3
Pawn Command: Go 1 D-pad Up D-pad Up
Pawn Command: To me 2 D-pad Down D-pad Down
Pawn Command: Help 3 D-pad Left D-pad Left
Pawn Command: Wait 4 D-pad Right D-pad Right
Light Attack Left click X Square
Heavy Attack V Y Triangle
Vocation Action Right click RB R1
Switch Weapon Skill LB L1
Weapon Skill 1 Left click LB + X L1 + Square
Weapon Skill 2 V LB + Y L1 + Triangle
Weapon Skill 3 Space LB + A L1 + Cross
Weapon Skill 4 F LB + B L1 + Circle
Grab E RT R2
Throw Right click RB L1
Sheathe/Draw X LT L2
Recover Health T LB + D-pad Up L1 + D-pad Up
Recover Stamina G LB + D-pad Down L1 + D-pad Down
Lantern On/Off R LB + D-pad Right L1 + D-pad Right
Go to Items Menu B LB + D-pad Left L1 + D-pad left
Pause Menu P Menu Options
The Map Tab View Touch Pad

Most of the buttons for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are what you would expect from a fantasy game with a whole lot of action and adventuring. Those using controller will just need to remember to use the shoulder buttons to access some of the moves. Be sure to check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more information.

