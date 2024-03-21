PC keybindings & controller buttons - Dragon's Dogma 2 All of the PC inputs and keybindings as well as controller layout and button mapping for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here and players are looking to jump into Capcom’s latest smash hit. Before you start your adventure and begin sending off Pawns to do your bidding, it’s best to learn the PC keybindings and controller layout and whether any of these inputs and buttons can be remapped. Those playing on controller will need to contend with pressing a couple of buttons at the same time in order to perform a few moves.

PC keybindings & controller button inputs



Source: Shacknews

The following table contains all of the actions and the inputs for both PC players using keyboard and mouse and those playing on an Xbox or PlayStation controller. There is some button mapping, which you can find by going to the System menu, Options, and then Controls. Those on console can cycle through the various buttons to find one that works. Players on PC might be tempted to switch up the Vocation and Heavy Attack inputs.

Dragon's Dogma 2 PC keybindings & controls Action PC Xbox PS Move Forward W Left Stick Left Stick Move Left A Move Right D Move Backward S Dash Shift B / Click left stick Circle / L3 Jump Space A Cross Examine E B Circle Move Camera Forward I - - Move Camera Left J - - Move Camera Right L - - Move Camera Down K - - Reset Camera Scroll Wheel Click right stick R3 Pawn Command: Go 1 D-pad Up D-pad Up Pawn Command: To me 2 D-pad Down D-pad Down Pawn Command: Help 3 D-pad Left D-pad Left Pawn Command: Wait 4 D-pad Right D-pad Right Light Attack Left click X Square Heavy Attack V Y Triangle Vocation Action Right click RB R1 Switch Weapon Skill LB L1 Weapon Skill 1 Left click LB + X L1 + Square Weapon Skill 2 V LB + Y L1 + Triangle Weapon Skill 3 Space LB + A L1 + Cross Weapon Skill 4 F LB + B L1 + Circle Grab E RT R2 Throw Right click RB L1 Sheathe/Draw X LT L2 Recover Health T LB + D-pad Up L1 + D-pad Up Recover Stamina G LB + D-pad Down L1 + D-pad Down Lantern On/Off R LB + D-pad Right L1 + D-pad Right Go to Items Menu B LB + D-pad Left L1 + D-pad left Pause Menu P Menu Options The Map Tab View Touch Pad

Most of the buttons for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are what you would expect from a fantasy game with a whole lot of action and adventuring. Those using controller will just need to remember to use the shoulder buttons to access some of the moves. Be sure to check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more information.