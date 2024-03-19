Career XP progression & rewards - The Finals
A table showing all Career ranks, XP required to level up, and each reward in The Finals.
The Finals has a few progression systems and rewards, and the one that will stay with you from season to season is the Career. This 50-level ladder has rewards for each rank and unlocking each one will require you to earn a certain amount of XP. Here’s every single reward you can earn and how much XP it takes to level up.
The Finals Career XP & rewards
How Career progression is handled in The Finals is rather straightforward. You’ll start at Level 1 and need to earn XP to fill the level 1 bar to reach level 2. Filling this bar will reward you with the associated prize. However, the way this information is displayed in-game is a little odd, as the rewards page shows level 49 is the maximum when in fact it is level 50. For simplicities’ sake, we’ve represented the information in the table below how it appears in the Career page.
|Career Levels
|Level
|XP Required
|Reward
|Rarity
|Slot
|1
|3,000
|Athletic hat
|Common
|Headwear
|2
|3,000
|400 VRs
|Epic
|Currency
|3
|3,000
|400 VRs
|Epic
|Currency
|4
|6,000
|Belt bag
|Rare
|Upper back
|5
|9,000
|Satchel
|Common
|Lower back
|6
|12,000
|Bucket hat
|Rare
|Headwear
|7
|15,000
|Baggy battle cargos
|Epic
|Lower body
|8
|18,000
|Chunky wedge trainers
|Common
|Feet
|9
|21,000
|Tama Joy
|Rare
|Sticker
|10
|24,000
|Kangaroo Hoodie (black)
|Rare
|Upper body
|11
|27,000
|Phone case
|Rare
|Badge
|12
|30,000
|Joggers
|Common
|Lower body
|13
|30,000
|Incognito mode
|Epic
|Headwear
|14
|30,000
|Quarter-zip shirt
|Common
|Upper body
|15
|30,000
|Asymmetrical pants
|Common
|Lower body
|16
|30,000
|Front-pocket satchel
|Rare
|Lower back
|17
|30,000
|Game-day sweater
|Rare
|Upper body
|18
|30,000
|Flat brim-cap
|Common
|Headwear
|19
|30,000
|Kangaroo hoodie (yellow)
|Rare
|Upper body
|20
|30,000
|Historical hi-fi
|Epic
|Lower back
|21
|30,000
|Track shorts
|Common
|Lower body
|22
|30,000
|Arena anti-glare
|Rare
|Facewear
|23
|30,000
|Slip-on trainers (yellow)
|Common
|Feet
|24
|30,000
|Cuddly plushie (cow)
|Epic
|Lower back
|25
|30,000
|Tank & arm warmers
|Rare
|Upper body
|26
|30,000
|Bad news bandana
|Rare
|Facewear
|27
|30,000
|Trendy turtleneck
|Rare
|Upper body
|28
|30,000
|Pleated skirt
|Rare
|Lower body
|29
|30,000
|Portatama
|Common
|Weapon charm
|30
|30,000
|Tactical sling bag
|Rare
|Crossbody
|31
|30,000
|Beanie & headphones
|Rare
|Headwear
|32
|30,000
|One-leg-harness pants
|Rare
|Lower body
|33
|30,000
|Ridged armlet
|Epic
|Wrist
|34
|30,000
|Ringer tee
|Common
|Upper body
|35
|30,000
|Active shorts
|Common
|Lower body
|36
|30,000
|Hoodie jacket
|Epic
|Upper body
|37
|30,000
|Chipped Nama Tama
|Rare
|Lower back
|38
|30,000
|Tapered cargos
|Epic
|Lower body
|39
|30,000
|Asymmetrical top
|Epic
|Upper body
|40
|30,000
|Flat-brim cap
|Rare
|Headwear
|41
|30,000
|Slip-on trainers (black)
|Rare
|Feet
|42
|30,000
|Bad news bandana (orange)
|Rare
|Facewear
|43
|30,000
|Tapered cargos (orange)
|Rare
|Lower body
|44
|30,000
|Kangaroo hoodie (orange)
|Rare
|Upper body
|45
|30,000
|Beanie & headphones
|Rare
|Headwear
|46
|30,000
|Baggy battle cargos (orange)
|Rare
|Lower body
|47
|30,000
|Chunky wedge trainers (orange)
|Rare
|Feet
|48
|30,000
|Hoodie jacket (orange)
|Rare
|Upper body
|49
|30,000
|Arena anti-glare (orange)
|Rare
|Facewear
As mentioned above, how your level is represented in-game is a little bit odd. You can check your level by clicking your name at the top of the screen and selecting Progression. Basically, if you are level 5, you must earn 12,000 XP in order to “complete” level 5 and earn the level 5 reward.
Now that you’ve got all the rewards for The Finals Career progress in one place, you can work out how much XP you need to acquire in order to hit max level. Be sure to swing by our page on The Finals for our ongoing coverage of this surprise hit.
