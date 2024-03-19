New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Career XP progression & rewards - The Finals

A table showing all Career ranks, XP required to level up, and each reward in The Finals.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Embark Studios
1

The Finals has a few progression systems and rewards, and the one that will stay with you from season to season is the Career. This 50-level ladder has rewards for each rank and unlocking each one will require you to earn a certain amount of XP. Here’s every single reward you can earn and how much XP it takes to level up.

The Finals Career XP & rewards

How Career progression is handled in The Finals is rather straightforward. You’ll start at Level 1 and need to earn XP to fill the level 1 bar to reach level 2. Filling this bar will reward you with the associated prize. However, the way this information is displayed in-game is a little odd, as the rewards page shows level 49 is the maximum when in fact it is level 50. For simplicities’ sake, we’ve represented the information in the table below how it appears in the Career page.

Career Levels
Level XP Required Reward Rarity Slot
1 3,000 Athletic hat Common Headwear
2 3,000 400 VRs Epic Currency
3 3,000 400 VRs Epic Currency
4 6,000 Belt bag Rare Upper back
5 9,000 Satchel Common Lower back
6 12,000 Bucket hat Rare Headwear
7 15,000 Baggy battle cargos Epic Lower body
8 18,000 Chunky wedge trainers Common Feet
9 21,000 Tama Joy Rare Sticker
10 24,000 Kangaroo Hoodie (black) Rare Upper body
11 27,000 Phone case Rare Badge
12 30,000 Joggers Common Lower body
13 30,000 Incognito mode Epic Headwear
14 30,000 Quarter-zip shirt Common Upper body
15 30,000 Asymmetrical pants Common Lower body
16 30,000 Front-pocket satchel Rare Lower back
17 30,000 Game-day sweater Rare Upper body
18 30,000 Flat brim-cap Common Headwear
19 30,000 Kangaroo hoodie (yellow) Rare Upper body
20 30,000 Historical hi-fi Epic Lower back
21 30,000 Track shorts Common Lower body
22 30,000 Arena anti-glare Rare Facewear
23 30,000 Slip-on trainers (yellow) Common Feet
24 30,000 Cuddly plushie (cow) Epic Lower back
25 30,000 Tank & arm warmers Rare Upper body
26 30,000 Bad news bandana Rare Facewear
27 30,000 Trendy turtleneck Rare Upper body
28 30,000 Pleated skirt Rare Lower body
29 30,000 Portatama Common Weapon charm
30 30,000 Tactical sling bag Rare Crossbody
31 30,000 Beanie & headphones Rare Headwear
32 30,000 One-leg-harness pants Rare Lower body
33 30,000 Ridged armlet Epic Wrist
34 30,000 Ringer tee Common Upper body
35 30,000 Active shorts Common Lower body
36 30,000 Hoodie jacket Epic Upper body
37 30,000 Chipped Nama Tama Rare Lower back
38 30,000 Tapered cargos Epic Lower body
39 30,000 Asymmetrical top Epic Upper body
40 30,000 Flat-brim cap Rare Headwear
41 30,000 Slip-on trainers (black) Rare Feet
42 30,000 Bad news bandana (orange) Rare Facewear
43 30,000 Tapered cargos (orange) Rare Lower body
44 30,000 Kangaroo hoodie (orange) Rare Upper body
45 30,000 Beanie & headphones Rare Headwear
46 30,000 Baggy battle cargos (orange) Rare Lower body
47 30,000 Chunky wedge trainers (orange) Rare Feet
48 30,000 Hoodie jacket (orange) Rare Upper body
49 30,000 Arena anti-glare (orange) Rare Facewear

As mentioned above, how your level is represented in-game is a little bit odd. You can check your level by clicking your name at the top of the screen and selecting Progression. Basically, if you are level 5, you must earn 12,000 XP in order to “complete” level 5 and earn the level 5 reward.

Now that you’ve got all the rewards for The Finals Career progress in one place, you can work out how much XP you need to acquire in order to hit max level. Be sure to swing by our page on The Finals for our ongoing coverage of this surprise hit.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola