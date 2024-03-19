Career XP progression & rewards - The Finals A table showing all Career ranks, XP required to level up, and each reward in The Finals.

The Finals has a few progression systems and rewards, and the one that will stay with you from season to season is the Career. This 50-level ladder has rewards for each rank and unlocking each one will require you to earn a certain amount of XP. Here’s every single reward you can earn and how much XP it takes to level up.

The Finals Career XP & rewards

How Career progression is handled in The Finals is rather straightforward. You’ll start at Level 1 and need to earn XP to fill the level 1 bar to reach level 2. Filling this bar will reward you with the associated prize. However, the way this information is displayed in-game is a little odd, as the rewards page shows level 49 is the maximum when in fact it is level 50. For simplicities’ sake, we’ve represented the information in the table below how it appears in the Career page.

Career Levels Level XP Required Reward Rarity Slot 1 3,000 Athletic hat Common Headwear 2 3,000 400 VRs Epic Currency 3 3,000 400 VRs Epic Currency 4 6,000 Belt bag Rare Upper back 5 9,000 Satchel Common Lower back 6 12,000 Bucket hat Rare Headwear 7 15,000 Baggy battle cargos Epic Lower body 8 18,000 Chunky wedge trainers Common Feet 9 21,000 Tama Joy Rare Sticker 10 24,000 Kangaroo Hoodie (black) Rare Upper body 11 27,000 Phone case Rare Badge 12 30,000 Joggers Common Lower body 13 30,000 Incognito mode Epic Headwear 14 30,000 Quarter-zip shirt Common Upper body 15 30,000 Asymmetrical pants Common Lower body 16 30,000 Front-pocket satchel Rare Lower back 17 30,000 Game-day sweater Rare Upper body 18 30,000 Flat brim-cap Common Headwear 19 30,000 Kangaroo hoodie (yellow) Rare Upper body 20 30,000 Historical hi-fi Epic Lower back 21 30,000 Track shorts Common Lower body 22 30,000 Arena anti-glare Rare Facewear 23 30,000 Slip-on trainers (yellow) Common Feet 24 30,000 Cuddly plushie (cow) Epic Lower back 25 30,000 Tank & arm warmers Rare Upper body 26 30,000 Bad news bandana Rare Facewear 27 30,000 Trendy turtleneck Rare Upper body 28 30,000 Pleated skirt Rare Lower body 29 30,000 Portatama Common Weapon charm 30 30,000 Tactical sling bag Rare Crossbody 31 30,000 Beanie & headphones Rare Headwear 32 30,000 One-leg-harness pants Rare Lower body 33 30,000 Ridged armlet Epic Wrist 34 30,000 Ringer tee Common Upper body 35 30,000 Active shorts Common Lower body 36 30,000 Hoodie jacket Epic Upper body 37 30,000 Chipped Nama Tama Rare Lower back 38 30,000 Tapered cargos Epic Lower body 39 30,000 Asymmetrical top Epic Upper body 40 30,000 Flat-brim cap Rare Headwear 41 30,000 Slip-on trainers (black) Rare Feet 42 30,000 Bad news bandana (orange) Rare Facewear 43 30,000 Tapered cargos (orange) Rare Lower body 44 30,000 Kangaroo hoodie (orange) Rare Upper body 45 30,000 Beanie & headphones Rare Headwear 46 30,000 Baggy battle cargos (orange) Rare Lower body 47 30,000 Chunky wedge trainers (orange) Rare Feet 48 30,000 Hoodie jacket (orange) Rare Upper body 49 30,000 Arena anti-glare (orange) Rare Facewear

As mentioned above, how your level is represented in-game is a little bit odd. You can check your level by clicking your name at the top of the screen and selecting Progression. Basically, if you are level 5, you must earn 12,000 XP in order to “complete” level 5 and earn the level 5 reward.

Now that you’ve got all the rewards for The Finals Career progress in one place, you can work out how much XP you need to acquire in order to hit max level. Be sure to swing by our page on The Finals for our ongoing coverage of this surprise hit.