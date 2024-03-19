ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 157 hits boozy loop-the-loops The Brew Barons Can we navigate pirates to forage, craft, and sell our finely fermented beverages? Find out in The Brew Barons on this week's Indie-licious!

Running a brewery business is no simple task. You have to figure out a good concoction, the fermentation, the bottling, and all of the equipment that goes with that. You also have to figure out how to get it to your customers. And pirates? Well, that’s not usually part of the equation, but it is in The Brew Barons, and that should make today’s Indie-licious rather interesting.

The Brew Barons comes to us from Lifetap Studios. It came out on March 1, 2024, and is available now on PC. In this game, a pirate empire has a brewing monopoly over the land. As an upstart flying ace and brewer yourself, you’ll have to forage your supplies, craft your concoctions, and distribute them to the people by plane. It’s one part business sim, one part aerial combat/delivery game.

Join us as we go live with The Brew Barons on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we hit the skies and fling our brews like a boozy aerial ace? Find out as we go live shortly with The Brew Barons on this week’s Indie-licious.