Dark and Darker to launch on the Epic Games Store

Dark and Darker was one of the hottest Early Access games on Steam last year before it was abruptly delisted following a cease and desist from Nexon, which accused former employees of creating the game with stolen code. A year later, developer Ironmace is ready to reintroduce the world to its fantasy PvPvE dungeon-crawler with a release on Steam’s rival platform, the Epic Game Store.

Ironmace announced Dark and Darker’s EGS release in a message in its official Discord server.

Hi everyone, with increased confidence in the quality of our game, we have started preparations on introducing Dark and Darker to a wider audience. As a first step, we are happy to announce the launch of the Dark and Darker store page on the Epic Games Store at https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dark-and-darker-qa-c1e629. This is a big preparatory step for us in our journey to deliver a polished product to our fans. If you have an Epic account, we encourage you to show your enthusiasm and wishlist the game. We will continue working with various partners to give our fans the best options and properly grow the community to foster a long and healthy game. Thanks to everyone for all your love and support!

Following Dark and Darker’s Steam delisting last year, Ironmace had its studio raided, Krafton announced a mobile version of the game, and Ironmace eventually released it on its own launcher.

Dark and Darker doesn't have an EGS release date yet, but we can expect to hear more on that front in the future.