Dark and Darker to launch on the Epic Games Store

Dark and Darker was one of the hottest Early Access games on Steam last year before it was abruptly delisted following a cease and desist from Nexon, which accused former employees of creating the game with stolen code. A year later, developer Ironmace is ready to reintroduce the world to its fantasy PvPvE dungeon-crawler with a release on Steam’s rival platform, the Epic Game Store.
Ironmace announced Dark and Darker’s EGS release in a message in its official Discord server.
Dark and Darker doesn’t have an EGS release date yet, but we can expect to hear more on that front in the future. If you’ve been playing the game in early access, consider checking out our library of Dark and Darker guides.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_