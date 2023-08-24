Krafton to develop a mobile version of Dark and Darker The team behind PUBG has acquired the rights to adapt Dark & Darker for mobile devices.

Dark and Darker was an early access hit when players first got its hands on it earlier this year, before the game was eventually removed from Steam amid legal drama involving Nexon and publisher Ironmace. The game has resumed its success after being re-released on a different storefront. Now, Dark and Darker is set for a mobile adaptation from PUBG developer Krafton.

Krafton and Ironmace Games announced the partnership in a recent press release. There’s no timeline on when fans will be able to play Dark and Darker on their mobile devices, but we expect it to maintain the game’s loot extraction premise with a medieval twist. A statement from Krafton was provided inside the press release.



Source: Ironmace Games

“We’ve been watching Dark and Darker’s potential and distinct creativity with great interest,” said Rafael Lim, Senior Head of Publishing at Krafton. “From the genre to the setting of the overall IP, Dark and Darker tapped into something compelling with its existing PC release. Here at KRAFTON, we can’t wait to share these exciting dungeon runs with a whole new community of fans on mobile.”

Developer Ironmace found itself in some bizarre hot water earlier this year when Nexon accused former employees of stealing code from the company and using it to build Dark and Darker. It led to a police raid of the Ironmace Studio, and the delisting of Dark and Darker from Steam. The game was recently made available again via the Chaf Games Store, and Ironmace previously announced its plans to curb cheating with a new Discord bot.

The Dark and Darker universe is expanding with a new mobile adaptation.