Weekend Discussion - March 16, 2024

Austin 3:16 is reading the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

3:16 Day

Remember the reason we celebrate today. Steve Austin was the greatest.

Busting makes me feel good

There's a new Ghostbusters movie next week, so let former Mythbuster Adam Savage take you through the new Proton Pack.

Think, Mark!

In case you missed it, Invincible is back! If you haven't sat down to watch it yet, check out this montage to get you in the mood.

Back to basics

Before X-Men return to the 90s animated series next week, the X-Men in the comics find themselves back at square one. Find out what's next for them.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Justin Timberlake!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

