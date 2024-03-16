EverQuest celebrates 25 years with rewards, quests, and anniversary video It's been 25 years since one of the world's first MMORPGs went online and Daybreak is celebrating in a big way.

It's not often that a game that's cemented in history gets to commemorate a milestone anniversary. On Saturday, EverQuest is celebrating 25 years since it originally went online. Long before World of Warcraft, EverQuest was the MMORPG of choice across the gaming landscape and it continues going on strong with a dedicated player base to this day. Daybreak Games has outlined some of what players can expect once they log in for this special occasion while also releasing a special video containing some eye-opening stats.

Some of the Everquest's milestone numbers were outlined on the game's Anniversary page. They include:

There are over 9.32 million EverQuest characters in existence, 84 of which were created on launch day and are still active today.

More than 5,144 centuries of EverQuest combined have been played.

Human is the most-played race with the Warrior the most-played class.

There are over 439,354 NPCs, more than 167,491 items, over 72,297 recipes, and more than 68,970 spells.

Those who jump into EverQuest between now and April 1 can get a 50 percent experience boost. A Royal Silver Crown item can also be claimed for their characters between now and April 20. Additional rewards will be available for Daybreak's All-Access Members, which includes a Level 100 Heroic Character.



Source: Daybreak Games

For EverQuest's 25th anniversary, look for the new Chasing What's Not Real and Chasing Madness quests, a longer Reflections of You mission, and a special Raid called Inner Turmoil. These will be available in addition to previous quests and missions from last year's anniversary event. Plus, Platinum Anniversary Cake is being served in various towns.

We continue to marvel at EverQuest's staying power here at Shacknews. Those who want to dive deeper into the game's creation, its lasting appeal, and also read some amazing stories are encouraged to read through Better Together: Stories of EverQuest, our long-read feature on the subject.