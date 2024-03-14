ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 5: Jin Kazama We're putting on our protagonist plot armor in this week's Tekken it to the Lab as we learn the nitty gritty of Jin's moves and mechanics.

In all of the cast of Tekken 8, Jin Kazama probably needs the least amount of introduction. He’s the hero of the game, after all. Never mind that he caused a world war so he could battle his father and grandpa’s ambitions, but that was in Tekken 6, so it’s fine now (sort of). The important thing is he’s who we’re playing on today’s episode of Tekken it to the Lab! So if you want to learn the full details of how this character works, tune in!

Tekken it to the Lab Episode 5: Jin Kazama

Jin is, as mentioned prior, one of the main characters of Tekken. The son of the vicious Kazuya Mishima and the gentle Jun Kazama, Jin battles within himself to control the influence of good and evil in his blood. As far as technical go, Jin uses a mix of Mishima and Kazama martial arts, which includes a lot of karate. He also utilizes some of the Devil Gene passed down from his father to augment his attacks with demonic effects.

Is Jin good enough to be our hero? Find out as we break down the character and see what he can do on today’s episode of Tekken it to the Lab.