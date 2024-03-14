Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 123 We're discussing the 2024 Oscar winners and Neve Campbell's return to Scream on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday, Shacknews! it's been a couple weeks since our last show so there's plenty of big movie and TV news to talk about. Let's break it all down on Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 123 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week's headlines include the winner at the Oscars, as well as Neve Campbell and Kevin Williamson's questionable returns to the Scream franchise. It's a complex topic, so expect an in-depth discussion on that one.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Yip yip! It's time for Episode 123 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!