Cult of the Lamb is being adapted to a graphic novel Devolver Digital and Massive Monster teamed with Oni Press to launch a Kickstarter for Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse, which was fully funded in minutes.

Massive Monster and Devolver Digital have partnered up with Oni Press to launch a graphic novel adaptation of Cult of the Lamb. The three launched a Kickstarter to fund the project, formally named Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse. That Kickstarter was funded within minutes of launch and has gained exponentially more than the funding goal since. It looks like Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is most certainly getting made.

Oni Press shared some details about the Cult of the Lamb graphic novel adaptation via Twitter and the project’s Kickstarter page. The book will be penned by Alex Paknadel (Image’s All Against All, Marvel’s Red Goblin) and drawn by artist Troy Little (Oni’s Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, IDW’s Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas).

Reaching deep into the sprawling cosmology and diabolic cast of characters that populates the many realms of the beloved, millions-selling video game hit that has reaped fans and followers worldwide, witness the coming of Lamb’s first flock anew with this limited-time Oni Premium Direct campaign – powered by the infernal glory of Oni Press and packed with highly limited and exclusive editions of CULT OF THE LAMB’s heretical comic book debut.

Oni Press is responsible for a lot of solid graphic novel series and one-offs, the Scott Pilgrim series being one of its star attractions. However, more recently, its work on graphic novelizations of Rick and Morty were also hits with readers. Cult of the Lamb is an interesting new pick for a graphic novel project. It’s undoubtedly a good game and has remained popular among fans thanks to its regular updates, content expansions, and active social media presence. This team up has also undeniably gained attention because while Oni Press only set a goal of $10,000 for the project, it has already reached funding of over $78,000 at this time of writing.

With the Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse Kickstarter more than funded and still having 30 days to go on its campaign, we’ll share more on the outcome of the project next month. It looks like Oni Press, Massive Monster, and Devolver Digital are well on their way to getting this project made.