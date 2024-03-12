How much The Finals' Battle Pass costs Learn how many Multibucks you need to purchase the Battle Pass in The Finals and what you get with each version.

The Finals is a free-to-play game, but it also features a rather generous and reasonably priced Battle Pass. Those who pick it up can earn a bunch of premium rewards and also enough Multibucks to potentially bankroll their next Battle Pass purchase. Here’s how much the initial outlay will cost and how to level up the Battle Pass.

The Finals Battle Pass price

The Battle Pass in The Finals only costs 1,150 Multibucks, which is only $9.99 USD.

The Finals Battle Pass costs 1,150 Multibucks which translates to $9.99 USD. This grants you access to all of the premium rewards. There is another version which costs 2,400 Multibucks ($19.99 USD) which will automatically unlock 20 levels for you. This is a great way to either get a jumpstart on the Battle Pass or finish it off if you’re coming up on the end of a season.

It’s worth noting that there were 21 drops of 75 Multibucks as rewards throughout the entire Season 1 Battle Pass. If you bought the Battle Pass and earned all 21 drops, you would have walked away with 1,575 Multibucks, which if the Season 2 Battle Pass costs the same, will let you buy it without spending any more money. This is a great way to unlock future Battle Passes off of a single purchase – you just need to make sure you keep playing.

Whether or not The Finals Battle Pass is worth purchasing will be entirely up to you. There will likely always be free rewards to earn as you level it up, but if you like the look of the premium rewards, it could be worth considering opening up your wallet and making the purchase.

Battle Pass: XP to level it up

You can move through the Battle Pass levels quite quickly if you focus on doing your Contracts.

As for how much XP you need to level the Battle Pass, it is 9,000 XP per level. This might seem like a lot, but there are enough Contracts each day and week that you can easily get at least one level per play session (sometimes several levels are possible). Additionally, the developers have made it far easier to earn bonus XP, which you receive for completely groups of daily Contracts.

The Battle Pass in The Finals is rather appropriately priced and even offers enough premium currency for players to purchase the next one. How fast you can level it up will depend on how much you play and whether you focus on completing your daily and weekly Contracts.