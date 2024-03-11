Pizza Tower Noise Update releases with playable boss mode The Noise Update is completely free and adds a 'pseudo New Game+' mode that revisits the events of the base game.

Pizza Tower was one of those surprise hits from 2023 that knocked a lot of people’s socks off. While the developers could have released it, dusted their hands, and went on to new things, the game has actually received a brand new update today called The Noise Update. This free update lets players play as one of the bosses!

Noise update is out! — Pizza Tower (@PizzaTowergame) March 12, 2024

Back in January, the team at Tour de Pizza announced the Noise Update on X (formerly Twitter), and now, as of March 11, that fabled update has released into the wild. Players that own Pizza Tower can now download the free update which lets them play through the game as The Noise, one of the bosses from the base game.

It’s not just replaying the base game as a new character either. According to the developers, this is a “pseudo New Game+” mode, which revisits the events of the Pizza Tower fiasco through the eyes of this wild character.

There are no patch notes for this one, though the developer has posted about it on the official Steam page. Though it doesn’t spoil anything, the message does note there might be “a few twists” throughout this revisiting of Pizza Tower. Ranking at number three on the Shacknews Top 23 Indie Games of the Year 2023 award, it should come as no surprise that we’re looking forward to diving into this update. Maybe a special Indie-licious is in order?