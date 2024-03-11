ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 156 lets it ride with Balatro We're playing our cards right and making friends with the Joker in Balatro on today's episode of Indie-licious.

You’ve probably already heard of this game. It’s one of the early indie darlings of 2024, but we can’t deny the absolute appeal of the game. It’s Balatro! This game has taken over many of our lives with its quirky mix of Poker and rogue-like design, and with good reason. It’s a cheeky blast, and the topic of our latest Indie-licious ShackStream!

Indie-licious Episode 156: Balatro

Balatro comes to us from the developers at LocalThunk and the publishers at Playstack. This game is a chill and addictive mix of Poker and rogue-like. It’s available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You may have seen our high-scoring Shacknews review, but for the initiated, you play against a series of Blind challenges, using the best Poker hands you can assemble from limited plays and discards to get a minimum number of chip score. It gets tough as the minimum increases exponentially, but with the help of rule-changing jokers, tarot cards, and vouchers, you can turn the tide in your favor.

Come watch as we play Balatro live on this week’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who views and support livestreams like Indie-licious. Your support of our ShackStreams helps us to continue to bring you a wealth of content that we hope you’ll enjoy. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can we collect the jokers, beat the odds, and overcome the Boss Blinds in Balatro? Find out as we assemble our hands and score as many chips as possible on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream,going live shortly.