Wild Style god roll - Destiny 2 As a Tex Mechanica Grenade Launcher, Wild Style features a two-round capacity, making these god rolls rather potent.

Like the Grenade Launcher from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, Wild Style boasts a Double Fire frame, meaning you get two rounds per reload. The advantage of these particular god rolls is that you can take full advantage of having additional damage output. There’s some wriggle room for personal preference here, as this GL can come with Disorienting Grenades, Spike Grenades, and even Proximity Grenades.

How to get Wild Style

Wild Style is available by completing Nightfalls in Destiny 2 when it is the weekly reward. Finishing a Grandmaster Nightfall guarantees you a drop of the Adept version, which typically feature addition perk options and the ability to insert Adept mods.

PVE – Wild Style god roll

When it comes to a Wild Style god roll for PVE, the main focus is going to be on getting out as many grenades as possible. This is thanks to its frame (Double Fire) as well as the always alluring Envious Assassin.

Wild Style god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon do increased damage on direct hits) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfers ammo to the magazine from reserves. This effect can overflow the magazine based on the number of targets defeated) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians causes scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 increased damage)

As with most Grenade Launchers, Quick Launch is likely going to be the best choice. It’s a nice bump to Velocity and Handling, making it feel better to aim and gets the grenades to where it needs to be. For the Magazine perk, this will be entirely personal preference. Spike Grenades might not be as powerful as they once were, but it's still bonus damage. Disorienting Grenades is definitely worth considering, as you can render quite a few enemies useless with the two rounds in the chamber.

Envious Assassin and Incandescent are the two main perks, with the former overflowing the magazine by getting kills with other weapons. This cranks up the two-round capacity even further. Now the latter of these two perks is just good fun. With Double Fire and Envious Assassin, you’ll be raining down grenades and spreading fiery death through the trash mobs.

To ensure the rounds defeat their target, aim for a Minor Spec mod, or if you want to really damage the other foes, an Adept Big Ones does work. The Masterwork is going to be personal preference, but Reload Speed always helps these Grenade Launchers feel a bit faster in the thick of combat.

PVP – Wild Style god roll

While there are some better options for Crucible when it comes to Grenade Launchers, a god roll Wild Style will still mess up your foes.

Wild Style god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Proximity Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon have increased proximity detection but a decreased blast radius) Perk 1 Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians causes scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Sprint Grip (Temporarily increases the weapon’s ready speed and aim down sights speed after sprinting)

Start by aiming for Quick Launch on the barrel, this ensures the grenade gets to your enemy faster than they can react. With the added help of Proximity Grenades, you won’t have to be deadly accurate, just accurate enough. This does come with the drawback of a smaller blast radius.

For the two perks, Enlightened Action will help you keep the pain rolling, especially if you’ve secured a few more Special ammo bricks from your defeats. Additionally, Incandescent can take your enemies by surprise, especially if you’re rocking a Solar build. Round it off with a Handling Masterwork and Sprint Grip to make the whole thing feel snappy.

Wild Style offers a great opportunity to try out a Double Fire frame Grenade Launcher without the need to access a dungeon. While there might be some other top-tier GLs on the market, it’s definitely worth getting a god roll just to have, even if it sits in your vault. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for some more weapon god rolls.