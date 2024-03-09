New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 9, 2024

Before you set your clocks forward, come in for the Saturday Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Reflecting on greatness

Because it's really easy to forget what's coming day-to-day to Apple TV+, here's something to keep an eye on. It's a Steve Martin documentary, coming at the end of March.

Monstrous

Did you know Monsters at Work got renewed for a second season? I didn't! Or if I did, I totally forgot. Well, here's the trailer. And... it's noticeably not a Disney+ exclusive anymore. Hmm...

Wonky

Dan Le Batard has been stepping up his YouTube game, trying his best to keep up with the Pat McAfees of the world.

Over the Horizons

A new of Pokemon anime has officially begun. And hey, the theme song kinda bops.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Ariana Grande!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

