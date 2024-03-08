Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 8: Steam Spring Sale prelude

It's the calm before the Steam Spring Sale. Valve has already revealed that the big hits are coming next week, so for right now, just take a break with this week's deals. There are, in fact, quite a few of them! Check out the first sale on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a free weekend for Mortal Kombat 1, publisher sales for Capcom and Bandai Namco, and the best of women-led studios celebrating Women's Day.

Elsewhere, Fanatical is starting up its Spring Sale, the Humble Store is still celebrating Leap Day, Green Man Gaming is preparing its own all-out Spring Sale, and the Ubisoft Store is giving you any two games for 40 percent off, including new releases. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime user, Prime Gaming would like to give you Fallout 2 for absolutely free over from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Pseudoregalia, GYLT, ABZU, Hylics 2, Dicey Dungeons, Mail Time, and Maid of Sker. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

For a limited time, save 40% off any two games. That's any two games on the Ubisoft Store, including new releases like Skull & Bones and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Steam

