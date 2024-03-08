Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 8: Steam Spring Sale prelude

It's the calm before the Steam Spring Sale. Valve has already revealed that the big hits are coming next week, so for right now, just take a break with this week's deals. There are, in fact, quite a few of them! Check out the first sale on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a free weekend for Mortal Kombat 1, publisher sales for Capcom and Bandai Namco, and the best of women-led studios celebrating Women's Day.
Elsewhere, Fanatical is starting up its Spring Sale, the Humble Store is still celebrating Leap Day, Green Man Gaming is preparing its own all-out Spring Sale, and the Ubisoft Store is giving you any two games for 40 percent off, including new releases. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime user, Prime Gaming would like to give you Fallout 2 for absolutely free over from GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Astro Duel 2 - FREE until 3/14
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $12.99 (35% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager - $12.99 (35% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.74 (37% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $19.24 (73% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.09 (82% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $3.19 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.89 (42% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.17 (42% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.90 (57% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $45.99 (46% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $29.24 (51% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.85 (70% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $8.92 (47% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fort Solis [Steam] - $16.50 (34% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $8.50 (66% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Fallout 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/10)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $22.30 (25% off)
- Fort Solis - $18.74 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Alan Wake - $4.49 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $4.99 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (91% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $13.19 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.80 (69% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Pseudoregalia, GYLT, ABZU, Hylics 2, Dicey Dungeons, Mail Time, and Maid of Sker. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
- Leap Year Celebration
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WRC 10 [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wizard with a Gun [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- High on Life [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off) Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Leap Year Celebration.
Ubisoft Store
- For a limited time, save 40% off any two games. That's any two games on the Ubisoft Store, including new releases like Skull & Bones and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Steam
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/10 @ 11:59PM PT)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Women's Day Sale
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $10.49 (30% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Call of the Sea - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $9.59 (52% off)
- The Red Lantern - $4.99 (80% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- SkateBIRD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tinykin - $11.24 (55% off)
- Astrologaster - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Women's Day Sale.
- Bandai Namco Steam Spring Sale
- Park Beyond - $19.49 (61% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $44.00 (60% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - $39.59 (34% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $13.99 (65% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.39 (82% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Bandai Namco Steam Spring Sale.
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Travellers Rest [Steam Early Access] - $12.05 (33% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- KeeperRL - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Black Desert - $0.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 8: Steam Spring Sale prelude