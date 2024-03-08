Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 8: MAR10 Day 2024

It's that time of year where people around the world celebrate Nintendo's greatest mascot. March 10 means we're celebrating Mario and with that date falling this Sunday, Nintendo has kicked off the annual MAR10 Day sale. This year's sale features some big discounts on Mario titles from both first and third parties, so pick up your favorite Mario title, whether it be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars or Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has the first major discount on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Maybe $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition is a better asking price? Also, Xbox is offering some amazing third-party titles in its Best Rated sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $30.00 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition - $16.00 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $19.80 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Best Rated
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $41.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/10 @ 11:59 PM PT)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $16.24 (35% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $21.44 (35% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $18.74 (25% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Best Rated Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
- ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Xbox Game Preview] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $7.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin The Source Saga - $32.99 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Multiplayer Sale
- Simulator Sale
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Simulator Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Extended Play
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle - $17.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Atomic Heart - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Persona Collection - $53.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Mega March
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/10 @ 11:59 PM PT)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $21.71 (45% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $16.24 (35% off)
- Wizard With A Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $22.49 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ion Fury - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- F1 23 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sifu - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hello Neighbor 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day Sale
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mario Party Superstars - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off),/a>
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- OddBallers - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off0
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Games Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 1+2 - $30.14 (33% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- 30XX - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $17.49 (30% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 8: MAR10 Day 2024