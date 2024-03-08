New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft says Russian state-backed hackers accessed its internal systems & code

Microsoft shared that while it has seen evidence of its source code repository being accessed, no customer-facing systems have been compromised yet.
TJ Denzer
Image via Microsoft
1

It seems Microsoft is facing off against hackers backed by the Russian government, which may have accessed internal systems and source code at the company. Microsoft laid out details of such attacks by a state-backed group known as Midnight Blizzard. The group has reportedly been targeting Microsoft since 2023 and the company has seen evidence of its systems being accessed, though it adds that customer-facing systems haven’t been breached at this time.

Microsoft shared word of Midnight Blizzard’s hacking attempts in a press release on the company’s news blog this week.

Microsoft Copilot logo
Microsoft has been facing a litany of hacking groups lately, including numerous state-backed groups using its AI products for hacking purposes.
Source: Microsoft

According to the company, this string of attacks has been going on actively since January 2024 (though Microsoft has been targeted by this group since late 2023):

Microsoft says its investigation into these attacks is ongoing, but the company has also claimed to bolster its investment into security and defense against such attacks. This also comes after Microsoft announced efforts to ban hacking groups from using its AI products after finding that Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China-backed groups had been utilizing them. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

