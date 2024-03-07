ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 4: Victor Does this old dog have the tricks we need to beat the competition? Find out as we break down super spy Victor on Tekken it to the Lab!

It’s another Thursday, and that means another episode of Tekken it to the Lab. In the last few weeks, we’ve dug into the deeper details of Dragunov, Reina, and King, but now it’s time to get a bit more refined. This time, we’re putting on our best suit on and sharpening our CQB skills as we take Victor to practice on this week’s livestream.

Victor Chevalier is the French representative of Tekken 8’s roster, serving as the head of the United Nations’ Raven unit. His fighting style is described as “Super Spy CQB”. What that means is Victor has a whole lot of gadgets that work alongside his mastery of hand-to-hand combat. Swords, guns, knives, teleportation devices… Victor can do a lot thanks to all of his tools.

See for yourself when we go live with Victor for this week’s Tekken it to the Lab livestream on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Are Victor’s numerous gadgets enough to put this grizzled veteran over the top versus the rest of the Tekken cast? Find out as we break down his nitty gritty on this week’s Tekken it to the Lab shortly!