Nikon acquires US cinema camera manufacturer RED This acquisition comes after RED took Nikon to court over alleged patent infringement in 2022 in a case that was eventually dismissed.

Japanese optics and photography company Nikon has acquired US cinema camera manufacturer RED in a recently closed deal. The two have been on opposite ends in legal matters over the last few years, but it would appear that Nikon is proverbially burying the hatchet by bringing RED under its management. The specific total on the purchase in the deal was not disclosed at this time.

Nikon shared details of the RED Acquisition via its company news pages this week. As of March 7, 2024, RED has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon, as agreed upon by RED founder James Jannard and company President Jarred Land.

Nikon states that RED’s exceptional work in the development of cinema-level camera technology makes it a strong addition to the Nikon company:

Since its establishment in 2005, RED has been at the forefront of digital cinema cameras, introducing industry-defining products such as the original RED ONE 4K to the cutting-edge V RAPTOR [X] with its proprietary RAW compression technology. RED's contributions to the film industry have not only earned it an Academy Award but have also made it the camera of choice for numerous Hollywood productions, celebrated by directors and cinematographers worldwide for its commitment to innovation and image quality optimized for the highest levels of filmmaking and video production.

Despite Nikon’s kind words, RED has not been on entirely friendly terms with it in the last few years. In 2022, RED brought a lawsuit against Nikon for alleged patent infringement, to which Nikon countered by questioning the legitimacy of RED’s patents, as reported by PetaPixel. The case was eventually dismissed.

Nonetheless, Jarred Land seems to feel good about the acquisition, as shared in a recent post on his personal Instagram following the deal.