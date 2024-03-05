Adjudicator god roll - Destiny 2 These PvP and PvE Adjudicator god rolls will shred your enemies with ease.

Season of the Wish rolls on towards the grand finale that is The Final Shape and to keep loot fresh Bungie has released a wave of reprised weaponry with a major addition being the revamped Submachine Gun, Adjudicator.

This weapon is a powerful Submachine Gun which should be high on the list of god rolls to chase following its perk refresh from the March 5th update.

How to get Adjudicator

Adjudicator is a potential drop from clearing the second encounter, The Cube within the Prophecy Dungeon. Once unlocked, potential drops can be found within the Dungeon’s secret chest

Prophecy is also part of the Dungeon rotator, this means that when Prophecy is the featured Dungeon, its loot is farmable for the featured week. Check out the featured Dungeon schedule here on Shacknews.

PvP - Adjudicator god roll

PvP will be the place for Adjudicator to really shine. Following this guide will guarantee a top tier Submachine Gun for taking on opposing Guardians.

Adjudicator god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Onslaught (Final blows with this weapon increase its rate of fire. Benefits at one|two|three stacks of Onslaught: 16 percent | 28 percent | 37 percent decreased firing delay. +15 | +25 | +35 Reload) Origin Trait Crossing Over (This weapon has increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increased damage) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Kick this roll off with Hammer-Forged Rifling. Pushing the Range of Adjudicator is the key to grasping its best form so pair this up with Accurized Rounds in the next slot. Adjudicator comes with a solid base Range so this combination helps push it to the limit.

Then look to add the essential Dynamic Sway Reduction to this god roll; the boosts to accuracy and Stability give Adjudicator a deadly edge when engaged in gunfights. Top off with Onslaught: final blows increase rate of fire and Reload taking Adjudicator to the next level which allows it to tear through any opponent that squares up to it.

Onslaught will also benefit greatly from the new Origin Trait as it will reach the bottom half of the Magazine faster, increasing damage which could be the difference maker in a tight duel.

PvE - Adjudicator god roll

With a solid perk pool, there’s a lot to like about a PvE god roll Adjudicator. This god roll focuses on ammo upkeep and damage output.

Adjudicator god roll - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Subsistence (Refills 17 percent of the Magazine from reserves on weapon kills) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Crossing Over (This weapon has increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increased damage) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Start with Smallbore for a solid boost to Range and Stability, ensuring that shots are easily kept on target with good aim. Add Appended Mag for the increased Magazine Capacity which combines nicely with this whole god roll package.

Subsistence refills the Magazine on each kill, which is 17 percent on a Submachine Gun. This ensures that Adjudicator can stay in the fight for longer when mowing down waves of enemies. Combine this with Frenzy for the damage boost of 15 percent and added bonuses to Handling and Reload – the synergy here does great work in most PvE content. If the Magazine empties, the max Reload from Frenzy more than makes up for Adjudicator’s low base Reload Speed.

Adjudicator is definitely worth hunting when Prophecy rolls around each week and will fit perfectly into the current sandbox. For more Season of the Wish guides and god roll content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.