Complexity Gaming esports organization sold for $10.36 million

Original parent company GameSquare has completed the sale of multi-game esports org Complexity Gaming to Global Esports.
Donovan Erskine
There was a major shake-up this week in the esports world with the news that last friday, GameSquare agreed to sell Complexity Gaming to Global Esports for $10.36 million. This comes less than three years after GameSquare acquired Complexity Gaming for $27 million.

GameSquare shared an official press release to announce the sale of Complexity Gaming to Global Esports. The move puts ownership back in the hands of Jason Lake, CEO and cofounder of Complexity. Global Esports is a competitor across multiple esports and is most known for its teams in shooters like Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six Siege.

Complexity CEO and cofounder Jason Lake

GameSquare CEO provided the following statement on the sale:

The news of the sale comes right on the heels of GameSquare’s acquisition of FaZe Clan, one of gaming’s most recognizable brands. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest stories in the esports business.

