Complexity Gaming esports organization sold for $10.36 million Original parent company GameSquare has completed the sale of multi-game esports org Complexity Gaming to Global Esports.

There was a major shake-up this week in the esports world with the news that last friday, GameSquare agreed to sell Complexity Gaming to Global Esports for $10.36 million. This comes less than three years after GameSquare acquired Complexity Gaming for $27 million.

GameSquare shared an official press release to announce the sale of Complexity Gaming to Global Esports. The move puts ownership back in the hands of Jason Lake, CEO and cofounder of Complexity. Global Esports is a competitor across multiple esports and is most known for its teams in shooters like Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six Siege.

GameSquare CEO provided the following statement on the sale:

We are excited to complete the US$10.36 million sale of Complexity that follows the December 2023 sale of our Frankly radio business assets for US$3.40 million. Combined we have unlocked US$13.76 million of value for our shareholders, which we intend to strategically redeploy in our business and support the FaZe Holdings acquisition. In fact, FaZe had a market capitalization of US$14.00 million on October 19, 2023, the day before we announced the acquisition. Increasing our scale, enhancing our capabilities, and optimizing our assets are important near-term strategies as we focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders.

The news of the sale comes right on the heels of GameSquare’s acquisition of FaZe Clan, one of gaming’s most recognizable brands. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest stories in the esports business.