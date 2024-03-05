Control Ultimate Edition and MLB The Show 24 hit Xbox Game Pass this month No More Heroes 3 and Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will also come to the subscription service.

A new month brings a new crop of games heading to Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC, and mobile devices. This month’s entries are headlined by Control and MLB The Show 24, but there’s a lot to check out. Take a look!

The new Game Pass games were revealed in a post to Xbox Wire. Here is a list of all the new additions as well as their respective release dates and platforms.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19



Source: Remedy Entertainment

In addition to adding new games, Xbox Game Pass is also saying goodbye to a few. The following titles will leave the service on March 15:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those are the games that'll join Xbox Game Pass this month.