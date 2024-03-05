New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Control Ultimate Edition and MLB The Show 24 hit Xbox Game Pass this month

No More Heroes 3 and Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will also come to the subscription service.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
A new month brings a new crop of games heading to Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC, and mobile devices. This month’s entries are headlined by Control and MLB The Show 24, but there’s a lot to check out. Take a look!

The new Game Pass games were revealed in a post to Xbox Wire. Here is a list of all the new additions as well as their respective release dates and platforms.

  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now
  • PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12
  • Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13
  • No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14
  • Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19
  • MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19
Jesse from Control on a red background.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

In addition to adding new games, Xbox Game Pass is also saying goodbye to a few. The following titles will leave the service on March 15:

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those are the games that’ll join Xbox Game Pass this month. To keep up with the latest titles being added to and removed from the service, Shacknews has you taken care of.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

