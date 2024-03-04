How to make Fortnite - Infinite Craft Combine the right elements together and you can create Fortnite in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft will let players create just about anything, including Epic Game’s popular title, Fortnite. You will need to go through a few steps to make Fortntie in Infinite Craft, but once you do, you can start making the unique locations from the game, like Tilted Towers.

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

To make Fortnite in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine internet with castle. Now, the steps to get here are pretty straightforward, you’re basically going to want to create a house using bricks and walls and then focus on making an engine using steam and fire. Here are the exact steps:

Step Item 1 Item 2 Output 1 Water Fire Steam 2 Steam Earth Mud 3 Mud Fire Brick 4 Brick Brick Wall 5 Wall Brick House 6 House Wall Castle 7 Steam Fire Engine 8 Engine Engine Rocket 9 Engine Steam Train 10 Train Rocket Bullet Train 11 Rocket Rocket Satellite 12 Bullet Train Satellite Internet 13 Internet Castle Fortnite

As you can see, you basically need to make three major elements, with the first being a castle, which you will save for later. Then there’s a brief detour to make a bullet train and a satellite before you can finally create the internet.

Combine the left group first and then combine the group on the right. You'll wind up with Internet and Castle, which together create Fortnite.

Source: Shacknews

Once you do make Fortnite, start throwing other elements at it. You’ll create some other odd things, like Prison or even Jailbreak, but you’ll also get Fortnite locations like Tilted Towers.

Now that you’ve made Fortnite in Infinite Craft, see if you can make some other popular video games! Take a look at our Infinite Craft page for other tips to making interesting elements.