How to make Fortnite - Infinite Craft
Combine the right elements together and you can create Fortnite in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft will let players create just about anything, including Epic Game’s popular title, Fortnite. You will need to go through a few steps to make Fortntie in Infinite Craft, but once you do, you can start making the unique locations from the game, like Tilted Towers.
How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft
To make Fortnite in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine internet with castle. Now, the steps to get here are pretty straightforward, you’re basically going to want to create a house using bricks and walls and then focus on making an engine using steam and fire. Here are the exact steps:
|Step
|Item 1
|Item 2
|Output
|1
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|2
|Steam
|Earth
|Mud
|3
|Mud
|Fire
|Brick
|4
|Brick
|Brick
|Wall
|5
|Wall
|Brick
|House
|6
|House
|Wall
|Castle
|7
|Steam
|Fire
|Engine
|8
|Engine
|Engine
|Rocket
|9
|Engine
|Steam
|Train
|10
|Train
|Rocket
|Bullet Train
|11
|Rocket
|Rocket
|Satellite
|12
|Bullet Train
|Satellite
|Internet
|13
|Internet
|Castle
|Fortnite
As you can see, you basically need to make three major elements, with the first being a castle, which you will save for later. Then there’s a brief detour to make a bullet train and a satellite before you can finally create the internet.
Once you do make Fortnite, start throwing other elements at it. You’ll create some other odd things, like Prison or even Jailbreak, but you’ll also get Fortnite locations like Tilted Towers.
Now that you’ve made Fortnite in Infinite Craft, see if you can make some other popular video games! Take a look at our Infinite Craft page for other tips to making interesting elements.
