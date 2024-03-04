EA Sports College Football 25 will feature over 10,000 CFB athletes Players who appear in EA Sports College Football 25 will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

EA Sports has been ramping up its promotion of EA Sports College Football 25 in recent weeks, giving the game an official title and confirming that it’ll feature all 134 FBS schools when it launches this summer. Now, Electronic Arts has announced that more than 10,000 real-world players will appear in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports tweeted this morning to confirm that more than 10,000 athletes have opted to lend their likeness to EA Sports College Football 25. This means that EA will be able to use their name and likeness in the upcoming CFB sim.



Source: EA

EA previously confirmed that players who decide to appear in College Football 25 will receive $600 and a copy of the game. It will be the first time that college football players are compensated for the use of their likeness in a video game, thanks to a landmark law passed in 2019.

Last month, EA confirmed that it had agreed on terms to bring all 134 FBS schools to EA Sports College Football 25, and it looks like the vast majority of the players who make up those teams will be present as well. For more updates as we inch toward the launch of EA Sports College Football 25, stay here on Shacknews.