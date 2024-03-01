Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 1: Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest

After settling the age-old conflict between pirates and ninjas, Valve is feeling more confident about pitting two titanic entities against one another. That's why we're now moving into the ongoing battle between robots and dinosaurs. Who would you pick in a fight between a Terminator and a T-Rex? These are the questions that keep people up at night, but you can pick your side during the Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest.
If that's not enough, celebrate Gamersgate's 19th anniversary, pick up the best of Fallout from GOG.com, find your favorite horror game from Green Man Gaming, and burn some rubber with the Humble Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - FREE until 3/7
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- Breakout: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/6)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Strange Horticulture - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $8.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.89 (42% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.87 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.90 (57% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $45.99 (46% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $29.24 (51% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.85 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (64% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $8.50 (86% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $22.30 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $27.29 (45% off)
- Green Man Gaming Presents: Horrors
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (65% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.23 (71% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $5.31 (79% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming Prsents: Horrors.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $13.19 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.80 (69% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- SteamWorld Build [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.40 (66% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.
Pay $10 or more to get Pseudoregalia, GYLT, ABZU, Hylics 2, Dicey Dungeons, Mail Time, and Maid of Sker. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get A Little to the Left, Loop Hero, Wobbledogs, Islets, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Tinykin, and Black Book. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Burn Rubber Sale
- WRC 10 [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- You Suck at Parking [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Burn Rubber Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage + Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $45.00 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle - $19.80 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Invincible - $22.49 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $15.99 (60% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $6.49 (50% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $47.70 (93% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.46 (91% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/3)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.55 (53% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- KeeperRL - $14.99 (25% off)
- Inkulinati - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.89 (30% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $44.00 (60% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $8.49 (66% off)
- Black Desert - $0.99 (90% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
