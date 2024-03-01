Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 1: Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest

After settling the age-old conflict between pirates and ninjas, Valve is feeling more confident about pitting two titanic entities against one another. That's why we're now moving into the ongoing battle between robots and dinosaurs. Who would you pick in a fight between a Terminator and a T-Rex? These are the questions that keep people up at night, but you can pick your side during the Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest.

If that's not enough, celebrate Gamersgate's 19th anniversary, pick up the best of Fallout from GOG.com, find your favorite horror game from Green Man Gaming, and burn some rubber with the Humble Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.

Pay $10 or more to get Pseudoregalia, GYLT, ABZU, Hylics 2, Dicey Dungeons, Mail Time, and Maid of Sker. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get A Little to the Left, Loop Hero, Wobbledogs, Islets, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Tinykin, and Black Book. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.