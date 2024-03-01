Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 1: PlayStation Mega March Sale

March has already arrived and it's the month where some sort of madness starts spreading. To help alleviate any sort of madness, PlayStation is kicking off its Mega March sale. There are dozens of major titles on sale, as well as a special one-week deal on the latest Assassin's Creed titles. Plus, if you're a PlayStation Plus member, there's an extra sale happening this weekend just for you.
Xbox is rounding out Anime Month while also offering special bundles. Nintendo is kicking off March by offering the best from Humble Games and continuing its latest Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $29.99 (25% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bundles Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $49.98 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $26.99 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $37.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection - $39.99 (80% off)
- Blasphemous 1+2 - $30.14 (33% off)
- Moving Out 1+2 - $29.24 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sam & Max Bundle - $20.09 (33% off)
- Enter + Exit the Gungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Bundles Sale.
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Sifu - $13.99 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $17.49 (65% off)
- Death's Door - $6.99 (65% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $6.99 (65% off)
- LEGO Builder's Journey - $6.99 (65% off)
- Slime Rancher - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $11.99 (70% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $6.99 (65% off)
- Pit People - $6.99 (65% off)
- Mordhau - $13.19 (67% off)
- John Wick Hex - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale
- Anime Month
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Afterimage - $12.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $23.69 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $23.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- PlayStation Plus Weekend Offer (These discounts are for PlayStation Plus members only)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $38.49 (45% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $1.99 (95% off)
- More from the PlayStation Plus Weekend Offer.
- Planet of the Discounts
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $21.71 (45% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $16.24 (35% off)
- Wizard With A Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $22.49 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ion Fury - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Foamstars - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rollerdrome - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Steelrising - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Humble Games Leap Day Sale
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- While the Iron's Hot - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forager - $6.99 (65% off)
- Monaco Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $4.79 (70% off)
- Temtem - $22.49 (50% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Wild at Heart - $12.49 (50% off)
- Carto - $5.99 (70% off)
- Moonscars - $13.99 (30% off)
- Unsighted - $9.99 (50% off)
- One Step From Eden - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghost Song - $13.99 (30% off)
- Void Bastards - $8.99 (70% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $11.99 (40% off)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ikenfell - $5.99 (70% off)
- Ring of Pain - $5.99 (70% off)
- Archvale - $8.99 (40% off)
- Protodroid DeLTA - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chinatown Detective Agency - $12.49 (50% off)
- Crying Suns - $7.49 (70% off)
- Supraland - $11.99 (40% off)
- Infinite Guitars - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wildfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off),/a>
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- OddBallers - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off0
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Games Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 1+2 - $30.14 (33% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 1: PlayStation Mega March Sale