Where is Vince McMahon in WWE 2K24? The former CEO appears to be MIA in WWE 2K24. Our guide explains why.

In addition to a stacked roster of over 200 playable Superstars, WWE 2K24 offers managers from Theodore Long and Paul Heyman to Bobby “the Brain” Heenan to distract your opponents during matches. One conspicuously absent manager and playable character is Vince McMahon, and if you've followed wrestling for the last few months, you likely know why.

Vince McMahon is embroiled in a scandalous and serious lawsuit that caused WWE 2K24's publisher an ddevelopers to remove him from the game. The trio went a step further by blurring his face in modes such as Showcase of the Immortals, a gauntlet of WrestleMania classics that spans over 40 years of the sports entertainment spectacular.

Brock Lesnar is absent from WWE 2K24’s main roster for the same reasons as Vince McMahon, although he is playable in some circumstances. Our guide on how to unlock Brock Lesnar explains when and where you’ll find him. Brock Lesnar was also removed from WWE SuperCard, a card game that shares much in common with WWE 2K’s popular MyFACTION mode.

Also MIA is CM Punk, who made a shocking return to WWE in November 2023 as the annual Survivor Series PLE went off the air. Unlike Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon, you’ll find out how to unlock CM Punk when the first round of DLC for WWE 2K24 drops in May.

You won’t notice these absences for long. WWE 2K24’s roster overflows with legends such as The Rock, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, and several variants of Hulk Hogan and John Cena. There are plenty of Superstars from the active roster as well, with dozens playable from Raw, SmackDown, and the NXT brands.

For more information on the newest installment in the semi-annual WWE 2K franchise, check out our review of WWE 2K24.