How to unlock CM Punk in WWE 2K24 CM Punk returned to WWE last fall, but you'll have to wait if you want to play as him in WWE 2K24.

Phil “CM Punk” Brooks caused a stir last November when he returned to WWE nearly 10 years after vowing he’d never set foot in sports entertainment’s squared circle again. Naturally, fans want to deliver the GTS in the recently released WWE 2K24, but figuring out how to unlock CM Punk in WWE 2K24 isn't straightforward... at least, not for a couple of months.

CM Punk made his shocking return at the end of the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event (PLE). That must not have been enough time for 2K to make sure he was part of the base game when WWE 2K24 launched in early March 2024. Fortunately, the game’s season pass will cover that base.

CM Punk will appear in WWE 2K24 this spring.

WWE 2K24’s season pass will be released in waves of DLC. The ECW Punk Pack, which includes CM Punk and other ECW legends such as Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Terry Funk, and the Sandman, drops on May 15. Other characters such as AEW alum Jade Cargill, who made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, join Sensational Sherri, Pat McAfee, Nia Jax, and more WWE Superstars as DLC rolls out over 2024.

Other WWE Superstars failed to make the cut. You won’t find Brock Lesnar or Vince McMahon in the game for legal reasons, for example. However, the game does allow you to play as the former MMA heavyweight champion under special circumstances. Check out our guide on how to play as Brock Lesnar for more details.

For more information on WWE 2K24’s content, check out our review of the game, and look forward to more coverage of the latest installment in 2K’s wrestling franchise.