How to play as Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24 Brock Lesnar was one of WWE's top Superstars, but he's missing in the main roster of WWE 2K24. Find out how to play as him using our guide.

“Here comes the pain” was WWE announcer Taz’s unique way of hyping fans up during Brock Lesnar’s entrance during his first run with the company in the early 2000s. He’s been part of WWE since returning in 2012, but fans wondering how to play as Brock Lesnar will find that he is only selectable at certain times and within certain modes of the game.

2K made the decision to cut Brock Lesnar from WWE 2K24’s main roster. He was planned as part of the game, but he was removed due to the allegations against him in an ongoing lawsuit against WWE. However, you can play as him during some of the matches featured in the game’s Showcase of the Immortals mode.

To play as Brock Lesnar, complete matches in the Showcase mode until you reach the contests involving Brock Lesnar. You’ll gain control of him for those matches, after which you’ll play as other WWE wrestlers. Lesnar will not be unlocked even after completing Showcase of the Immortals, but his move set, entrance music, and other data can be found in the game. That means it’s only a matter of time until some enterprising fan creates him and uploads him to WWE 2K24’s community creations. You’ll be able to download him and use him in WWE 2K24’s various modes of play.

We’ve got more WWE 2K24 content for you at Shacknews, including a guide on how to unlock CM Punk. You can also read our review of the game, which I praised as "packed with features. The diverse roster and deep systems kept me playing for hours. No matter what your story is, you’ll have fun finishing it and starting others."