Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, Sam Altman & Greg Brockman

OpenAI's pivot to being a profit-driven company is not sitting well with billionaire co-founder Elon Musk, and he is taking the AI company to court.
Asif Khan
1

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco court against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and president Greg Brockman. Both co-founders may end up testifying over Musk's concerns about OpenAI's pivot from a non-profit organization to a for-profit entity.

Screenshot of the first page of the lawsuit.

Source: Superior Court of California

Here is a link to the electronic filing, but the servers are getting slammed and courthousenews.com has a solid mirror uploaded.

Developing...

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

