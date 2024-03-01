Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, Sam Altman & Greg Brockman OpenAI's pivot to being a profit-driven company is not sitting well with billionaire co-founder Elon Musk, and he is taking the AI company to court.

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco court against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and president Greg Brockman. Both co-founders may end up testifying over Musk's concerns about OpenAI's pivot from a non-profit organization to a for-profit entity.

Here is a link to the electronic filing, but the servers are getting slammed and courthousenews.com has a solid mirror uploaded.

Developing...