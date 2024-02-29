The Finals update 1.10.0 patch notes add Smoking Guns event Update 1.10.0 for The Finals fixes various error codes and makes some other adjustments for emote-cancel timing.

The Finals has received a new update in the form of 1.10.0. This update comes with its own patch notes that highlight the various changes and fixes to the game and even includes a mention of a community event! Take a look at The Finals update 1.10.0 patch notes below.

The Finals update 1.10.0 patch notes

The Finals update 1.10.0 patch notes come courtesy of the game’s Steam page. The patch notes reveal the first Collaborative Community Event. If the community is able to cashout $250,000,000,000 (250 billion dollars), everyone will get a reward! The post mentions there will be a lucky few that even get a t-shirt. This update also introduces the Smoking Guns event, a Wild West themed mode that features locked loadouts and sepia-toned rewards.

Alongside update 1.10 we’re running our first Collaborative Community Event! We’re challenging all of you to collectively cashout $250.000.000.000 in one week, and if you do it - you’re all getting a reward! There might be a few lucky ones among you who’ll bring home a t-shirt as well Join the Official Discord and check out #server-announcements in a bit for the full details!

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with the play again button where it was unavailable at unintended times

Lowered the time for when you can cancel an emote to 1.5 seconds from 3 seconds

Fix for an issue with the tournament screen which caused it to get interrupted if you were eliminated just before the transition happened

Fixed a bug where the camera could appear offset in the end of round screens

UI

Fix for the mouse cursor disappearing when using the systems menu while in gameplay

Squad member offscreen indicator will now list name and health instead of a blue dot

You can now equip items directly from the store and equipment page

Fixed one of the issues that lead to multiple skins being equipped to the same gun Note: This issue has caused various error codes for our players, if you’ve frequently encountered issues with TFGE0000, TFSS0007 or other crashes/failure to launch the game please give it a try after updating and let us know on Discord if the situation has improved!



Maps

Update to the collision of the ground mesh on Monaco

Animation

Fixed more cases where the character deformation would look wrong in squad lineups, such as inwards knees

Improved character mesh deformations

Security

General security updates

Video

Various shadow quality improvements, especially on lower-quality settings

Performance

Optimized system memory usage of the game

Fixed a number of console-specific crashes, especially on Xbox Series S models

Various improvements to the performance of the game across the board

Known Issue

The anti-virus program “CrowdStrike” prevents players from being able to launch THE FINALS. If you’re running into trouble launching the game, please check if you have this software installed

The Glint Tint weapon skin is partially broken, resulting in a darker look than normal, we aim to solve this by the next update

The Smoking Guns splashscreen shows an incorrect end date and time. It reads “28th of February” but the event ends on the 7th of March

Las Vegas had issues with players being able to spawn under the sand, so we have disabled the sandstorm version of Las Vegas for now

Those are all of the patch notes for The Finals update 1.10.0. Take a look at our page dedicated to The Finals to learn more about this bombastic arena shooter.