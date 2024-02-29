How to connect The Finals to Twitch for drops Connect your Embark ID to your chosen platform and Twitch to unlock Twitch Drops in The Finals.

The Finals has Twitch Drops active that lets players earn unique in-game items by simply watching Twitch streams. In order to make this all work, players will need to link their platform to their Embark ID and link that to their Twitch accounts. Here’s how to make the magic happen, Scotty.

How to connect Twitch to The Finals account

Make sure you connect the platform you play on as well as Twitch.

In order to receive the Twitch Drops for The Finals, you will need to link your Embark ID to Twitch. You may also need to connect the platform you’re playing on to your Embark ID, presuming you haven’t already done this. Here are the steps:

Sign in to your Embark ID Click Connected Platforms Connect the platform you play on if you haven’t already and then click the Twitch button Sign in to your Twitch account Authorize Embark

Once you’ve given authorization, you should be directed back to the Embark page and you’ll note that Twitch has been connected. All you need to do now is watch any streams of The Finals on Twitch. Just go to The Finals category and search for a streamer you enjoy and kick back and relax.

How to check your Finals Twitch Drop progress

To see how far through the Twitch Drop progress you are for your rewards in The Finals, simply click your profile icon and select Drops & Rewards. Under the Inventory section you’ll see any active events for The Finals. Here you’ll see your progress expressed as a percentage and the overall time you must watch.



During March 2024, The Finals had a Twitch Drop reward of a charm called the Chamber Chum. By watching three hours of streams, players could earn a neat little bullet charm for their weapons or gadgets.

Make sure you check in with The Finals Twitch info page for more information. Any time there’s a big update, there might also be a Twitch Drop campaign, so check out Twitch every now and again. Zipline your way over to our page on The Finals for the latest patch notes as well as plenty of information to help you reach, well, you know, the finals.