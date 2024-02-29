Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 start date & time - Destiny 2 Set your alarms because Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 is starting soon and it'll be here and gone before you know it!

Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 is on its way, giving Destiny 2 players an opportunity to prove their class is better than others. As usual, players will only have a limited time to get in and enjoy the competition. To ensure you don’t miss the action, take note of the Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 start time and its end time.

Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 start date

Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 starts at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on March 5, 2024 and finishes at 9:59 AM PT / 12:59 p.m. ET on March 26, 2024. This means players will have three weeks to jump in, earn medallions, and hopefully help their class be the reigning champions.

In a recent TWID, Bungie revealed that there would be a few new additions to the sandbox including a hoverboard called a Skimmer. This new vehicle type sits in the same slot as the Sparrow and is basically a futuristic skateboard. Players will also be able to earn a Heavy Grenade Launcher called the Hullabaloo, which is an Arc Compressed Wave Frame option. This thing boasts Voltshot in the third column with Chain Reaction in the fourth, a truly nutty combo.

There will also be a new Guardian Games All-Stars Memento that can be earned by banking Gold and Platinum Medallions. A Diamond Medallion guarantees you’ll get one, though. Additionally, players can dive into the Focus Activity that gives more Medallions and other rewards. This activity cycles through the available playlist (Nightfall, Supremacy, or Gambit) and will be active for a few hours.

Guardian Games All-Stars 2024 sounds like it’s going to bring the spirit of competition back to Destiny 2 as players fight to prove their class is the best (Warlocks for the win). Keep your eye trained on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information about this event.