ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 3: King

Throw chains: If you play Tekken 8, you know about them, and you know it can be devastating if you get caught in them and don’t know what to do. They are the longstanding signature offense of the jaguar mask-wearing fan favorite wrestler character known as King, and they’ll be a prominent fixture in our latest episode of the Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream. We’re figuring out the tech and nitty gritty of King himself this week.

King is a luchador hailing from Mexico and one of the most popular characters in the Tekken franchise. He uses bombastic and flashy moves mixed with some hard-hitting strikes that keep his opponents guessing when he’s going for the grab. When they let their guard down, that’s when it’s time for King to bust out his best offense: a wide variety of devastating throws, some of which can be chained into one another.

Join us as we go deep into King's Tekken 8 arsenal on the Shacknews Twitch channel with this week's Tekken it to the Lab at 3:15 p.m PT / 6:15 p.m. ET.

