Figure 01 humanoid robot developer raises $675M as Bezos, NVIDIA & OpenAI join funding The Figure AI company is now valued at $2.6 billion after its latest round of funding from outside investors.

Figure AI is a tech startup looking to create humanoid robots for dangerous and difficult jobs and it just got a massive boost in investment from a latest round of funding. OpenAI, NVIDIA, and even Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Amazon, were among the investors that helped raise around $675 million USD for Figure AI, and it will use that funding in order to aggressively work on research and upgrades for its Figure 01 humanoid robot project.

Figure AI’s massive round of funding was disclosed this week in a press release, as reported by CNBC. According to the company, Microsoft, OpenAI, Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), Intel Capital, and NVIDIA were among the companies that helped it raise $675 million, pushing the company to a $2.6 billion valuation. Figure AI has previously worked with the likes of OpenAI and even BMW as it has worked to develop the Figure 01 line of humanoid robots. These robots, once they reach a satisfactory level of quality, will be able to carry out work on dangerous and undesirable jobs, helping boost human safety in such occupations.

Figure AI's Figure 01 humanoid robots are being developed to handle dangerous and undesirable jobs.

Source: Figure AI

Figure AI’s work on the Figure 01 robot obviously requires development of certain AI models to help train the robots to perform dangerous tasks with competent efficiency, so it should come as little surprise that many of the notable companies that invested in the startup are also AI adjacent. With the boom of artificial intelligence technology, there has also been a skyrocket in demand AI innovation in robotics, computing, and more controversially, entertainment and art. However, that means the need for safeguards has also grown as companies work to combat illegal and illicit use of AI products.

Regardless, Figure AI’s massive investment should aid its development on humanoid robotics like the Figure 01. As we watch to see how this project develops, stay tuned for further AI updates here at Shacknews.