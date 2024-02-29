Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 122 We're reviewing Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender show on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday, Shacknews! There's a solid slate of movie and TV news to break down, so prepare yourself for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 122 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll kick off our show by paying respects to Richard Lewis, who passed away this week. We'll go on to discuss our thoughts on Netflix's live-action Avatar show and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

Yip yip! It's time for Episode 122 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!