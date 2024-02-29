New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remnant 2 gets crossplay in its latest update

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing launched an update for Remnant 2 that will allow PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players to fight the Root together.
TJ Denzer
Image via Gunfire Games
2

Remnant 2 was an absolutely stellar contribution to co-op gaming in 2023 with one of the only cons against it being that for a multiplayer, multiplatform game, it didn’t have crossplay. That con can officially be removed from the list. Crossplay has come to Remnant 2 in a new update, and now players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC can play together across the main campaign and Awakened King DLC expansion.

Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing announced the crossplay update for Remnant 2 via a press release this week. It had been a priority for the team, but it wasn’t a feature that could ship on launch with Remnant 2. Now, the Gunfire team has rectified that and made it possible for players to play together regardless of their platform.

Gunfire Games tweet teases about Remnant 2 crossplay
Gunfire Games has been teasing the crossplay update for Remnant 2 for much of the last few days.
Source: Gunfire Games

Gunfire Games President and Remnant 2 Game Director David Adams was thrilled to be able to roll out Remnant 2’s crossplay update this week and shared commentary on the occasion.

The base Remnant 2 game was a blast, even without crossplay, and the Awakened King DLC brought even more fun to the table. It was enough to put the game comfortably in our Shacknews Top 23 Games of 2023.

With crossplay added to everything else that Remnant 2 offers, the game continues to be a great one to return to, even in 2024. We still don’t know a lot about the second DLC, but we’re sure to find out soon, so stay tuned for more details and Remnant 2 coverage here at Shacknews.

