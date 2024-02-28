How to find the Tonberry King - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The dreaded Tonberry King has returned.

The Tonberry King is a brutal boss fight found in the optional content of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Finding its location can be a bit tricky though.

How to find the Tonberry King

To find the Tonberry king you’ll need to find all six Lifesprings in the Corel region of the game. After finding the sixth one, you’ll be given a special field intel from Chadley to defeat the Tonberry King.

Now, you might start the side quest “The Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest before finding all of the LIfesprings, and Johnny will tell you where the Tonberry king is located. However, the fight will not actually spawn until you’ve discovered all six Lifesprings.

So if you’re running around looking for the Tonberry King, you’ll need to do that first. Below you can find a map with the location of all six Lifesprings and the Tonberry King arena.

Once you reach the arena, hold the triangle button to begin the fight. We recommend bringing someone with the Assess and Steal Materia if you’re trying to get the Pristine Crown for Johnny.

The Tonberry King will not be accessible until you’ve unlocked the buggy in Chapter 9. So if you find yourself stuck earlier than that looking for it, you’ll have to progress more of the main story first. After you get the buggy, you’ll be able to cross the water in certain areas and finally have access to the dreaded Tonberry King. Stay safe.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about how to find the Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is just one of the many side-quests and optional boss fights found in the game. Be sure to stay connected with our Rebirth hub page for more guides and news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.