How to get the Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Heavy he who wears the crown.

When fighting the Tonberry King for our good pal Johnny, he will ask you to obtain the Pristine Crown, however, you don’t just obtain this for defeating this gruesome enemy, there are a few extra steps required.

How to get the Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King

To get the Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King you’ll need to use the Steal ability on the crown when you’ve knocked it off of the Tonberry King’s head. This happens once you’ve successfully pressured it. If you’ve Assessed the target, you’ll get yellow text that reads as follows:

“Inflicting enough damage when its attacks miss will pressure it. When pressured, it will drop its Pristine Crown, leaving the item vulnerable to being stolen.”

Once the Pristine Crown is on the ground, have someone use Steal on it to successfully obtain it. If you do not steal the crown, you’ll be given the Marred crown, and Johnny won’t be happy.

Luckily, Yuffie comes equipped with a Steal Materia if you don’t have one, so you can either keep it attached to her or swap it to someone else. Just ensure someone in the fight has the Steal Materia equipped.

You can always retry to fight by holding triangle in the arena. You won’t be locked out of getting the Pristine Crown if you make a mistake the first time.

The Tonberry King is a deadly enemy with instakill attacks. We recommend stocking up on potions, ethers, and if you have the Safety Bit jewelry piece, equipping that to a party member to prevent instakill attacks.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King, short of how to find the Tonberry King in the first place. For more tips and tricks check out the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hub page for more guides and news. There’s plenty there to see.