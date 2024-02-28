Epic Games claims alleged ransomware hack shows 'zero evidence' of legitimacy A ransomware group claimed to have compromised names, emails, payment information, and further account information from Epic Games.

A dark net ransomware group claims to have infiltrated Epic Games’ systems and compromised a wealth of data, including passwords, payment information, and other account info, but Epic Games itself isn’t so convinced it’s legitimate. The company has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking and has found no evidence so far that its systems or data have been tampered with by outside forces.

The supposed ransomware hack was said to have been perpetrated by a dark net group called Mogilevich, as reported by Australian tech publication CyberDaily.au. The group claimed to have “quietly” carried out a hack that stole an alleged 189 GBs of data from Epic Games, including “email, passwords, full name, payment information, source code and many other data.” The group went on to say that Epic Games has until March 4 to pay up for the data before it’s sold elsewhere.

Epic Games claims to have no evidence that its systems were actually hacked or that any customer or employee data was compromised at this time.

Source: Epic Games

For its part, Epic Games has shared that it is taking the supposed cyber attack very seriously and began investigating the moment it was made aware of the matter. However, Epic has also said that it has found nothing to prove Mogilevich actually compromised any of its data:

There is zero evidence right now that the ransomware claims from Mogilevich are legitimate. Mogilevich has not contacted Epic or provided any proof of the veracity of allegations. When we saw these allegations, which were a screenshot of a darkweb webpage in a Tweet, we investigated within minutes and reached out to Mogilevich for proof. Mogilevich has not responded. We’ll keep investigating.

Whatever is going on with the supposed ransomware hack, it seems Epic Games has until March 4 to comply. That being the case, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates from Epic Games or the ransomware group as they become available.