Epic Games claims alleged ransomware hack shows 'zero evidence' of legitimacy

A ransomware group claimed to have compromised names, emails, payment information, and further account information from Epic Games.
A dark net ransomware group claims to have infiltrated Epic Games’ systems and compromised a wealth of data, including passwords, payment information, and other account info, but Epic Games itself isn’t so convinced it’s legitimate. The company has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking and has found no evidence so far that its systems or data have been tampered with by outside forces.

The supposed ransomware hack was said to have been perpetrated by a dark net group called Mogilevich, as reported by Australian tech publication CyberDaily.au. The group claimed to have “quietly” carried out a hack that stole an alleged 189 GBs of data from Epic Games, including “email, passwords, full name, payment information, source code and many other data.” The group went on to say that Epic Games has until March 4 to pay up for the data before it’s sold elsewhere.

Epic Games Newsroom statement about the alleged ransomware hack
Epic Games claims to have no evidence that its systems were actually hacked or that any customer or employee data was compromised at this time.
Source: Epic Games

For its part, Epic Games has shared that it is taking the supposed cyber attack very seriously and began investigating the moment it was made aware of the matter. However, Epic has also said that it has found nothing to prove Mogilevich actually compromised any of its data:

Whatever is going on with the supposed ransomware hack, it seems Epic Games has until March 4 to comply. That being the case, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates from Epic Games or the ransomware group as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

