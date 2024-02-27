Tekken 8 update v1.02.01 patch notes Take a look at the Tekken 8 patch notes for update v1.02.01 including an overview of the Tekken Shop and various bug fixes.

Tekken 8 has only recently released but already the team at Bandai Namco have been hard at work ironing out problems. The patch notes for update v1.02.01 offer some insight into the various changes that players can expect once they download the update. Please take a look at the patch notes below.

Tekken 8 update v1.02.01 patch notes

The patch notes for Tekken 8 update v1.02.01 come courtesy of the official Tekken website. Most of the first notes relate to content update and general fixes while further down there is an image provided by the developers that highlights more details on adjustments to characters and stages.

Date and Time of Update

[PST] February 28th (Wednesday) 18:00 approx

[UTC] February 29th (Thursday) 2:00 approx

[JST] February 29th (Thursday) 11:00 approx

Server Maintenance Schedule

[PST] February 28th (Wednesday) 17:30 - 24:00

[UTC] February 29th (Thursday) 1:30 - 8:00

[JST] February 29th (Thursday) 10:30 - 17:00

* During server maintenance, all online content will not be accessible.

Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

DOWNLOADED REPLAYS MY REPLAY & TIPS

Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

ONLINE REPLAY

Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

SUPER GHOST BATTLE GHOST MATCH

Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

Update Contents

In-game collaboration “UT×TEKKEN”

New feature "TEKKEN SHOP" will be implemented.

Measures against players discovered cheating in RANKED MATCH

Functional improvements.

Bug fixes.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters.

Details as follows:

In-game collaboration “UT×TEKKEN” Customization items with the same design as the UT collaboration T-shirts commemorating the 30th anniversary of TEKKEN, sold at UNIQLO stores, will be available for free in the TEKKEN SHOP. These items include customization items for playable characters (2 types) and avatar customization items (1 type).

New feature "TEKKEN SHOP" will be implemented. In the TEKKEN SHOP, you can obtain various customization items such as popular legacy costumes for playable characters and avatar skins for specific characters. We plan to add new categories and items every month. Various items in the TEKKEN SHOP include both free and paid items. Paid items can be obtained by spending "TEKKEN COINS" purchased in each platform's store.

Measures against players discovered cheating in RANKED MATCH High ranking players who were reported multiple times and were found to have cheated were removed from the LEADERBOARD, and their ranks were reset to BEGINNER.

Functional improvements. In TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE, the matchmaking waiting state now continues after finishing a match in Match Anywhere without needing to select it again. In TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE, My Profile can be selected when accessing the customization shop's staff or terminal. Status of members in a GROUP in PLAYER MATCH is now displayed. Maximum number of consecutive wins displayed increased from 99 to 999.

Bug fixes Fixed an issue in which some titles wouldn’t unlock via ARCADE QUEST progression. *affected players can obtain those titles automatically next time they enter ARCADE QUEST. In TEKKEN BALL, fixed an issue where Panda and Leroy couldn’t do a long back dash. Fixed an issue where in certain instances a color unavailable in Character Customization was selectable when saved in Saved Colors. During an online match, selecting Rematch and then the opponent declining would sometimes cause the game to become unresponsive for a certain amount of time, however this issue has been fixed.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters.



Source: Bandai Namco

