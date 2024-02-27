All Boosters & effects - Helldivers 2 Take a look at all of the Boosters in Helldivers 2 and the effects they provide for your squad.

Boosters are one of the more underrated tools in Helldivers 2. These things are expensive to unlock, but once you start using them, you’ll love the effects they grant your team and there will be no going back. To help you map out your dives, we’ve collated all available Boosters, the effect they give, and where to unlock them.

All Boosters & effects

The following table provides information on the currently available Boosters in Helldivers 2 and will be updated as more are added to the game. While some of the effects might seem subtle, they can have a large impact on your success, especially on higher difficulty levels.

Helldivers 2 Boosters Name Effect Unlocked Hellpod Space Optimization Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades, and Stims. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 3 Vitality Enhancement Allows all Helldivers to resist injury. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 4 UAV Recon Booster Increases all Helldivers' effective radar range. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 6 Stamina Enhancement Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 7 Muscle Enhancement Allows all Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 9 Increased Reinforcement Budget Increases the number of available reinforcements. Helldivers Mobilise!, Page 10 Flexible Reinforcement Budget Reduces time until new reinforcements are granted once they've been depleted. Steeled Veterans, Page 3

As you can see, the majority of the Boosters are unlocked via the free Helldivers Mobilise! Warbond. This Warbond is available as soon as you enter the game, though acquiring all of the Boosters will mean collecting and spending medals to level up this battle pass.



There is also currently one Booster available through the premium pass, Steeled Veterans. The good news about this premium pass is that it’s relatively easy to purchase by simply playing the game and collecting Super Credits. Play enough and you’ll wind up getting it without spending a dollar more.

Check back with us every so often, especially after large updates, to see whether Arrowhead Game Studios has added more Boosters to Helldivers 2. If they have, you’ll find them listed here with their effect and how to unlock them. Find more helpful information on our Helldivers 2 page.