Unity (U) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss

In its final quarter of the fiscal year, Unity (U) stock took a hit following some shaky financial results.
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

Unity (U) has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, chronicling the final quarter of what was a tumultuous year for the company behind one of gaming’s most popular engines. In the report, Unity showed a beat on revenue expectations and took a substantial loss on EPS.

Unity’s Q4 2023 earnings report was released at the close of markets today. The company posted $609 million in revenue against a $569 million estimate. As for EPS, Unity lost $0.66/share against an expected loss of $0.46/share.

The Unity logo on a black background.

Source: Unity

In addition to its revenue and earnings numbers, Unity issued guidance for the next quarter that was lower than expected. For more financial news as it relates to the games industry, stick with us here at Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

