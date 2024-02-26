Unity (U) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss In its final quarter of the fiscal year, Unity (U) stock took a hit following some shaky financial results.

Unity (U) has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, chronicling the final quarter of what was a tumultuous year for the company behind one of gaming’s most popular engines. In the report, Unity showed a beat on revenue expectations and took a substantial loss on EPS.

Unity’s Q4 2023 earnings report was released at the close of markets today. The company posted $609 million in revenue against a $569 million estimate. As for EPS, Unity lost $0.66/share against an expected loss of $0.46/share.



Source: Unity

We are focused on delivering value for our customers. We believe that we are making the right interventions to win with customers for many years to come through a more focused portfolio, a leaner cost structure, and innovation that customers value. We are well positioned to win with customers in games and across Industries. We are optimistic about our future, and confident that we will execute the two-phase reset with excellence. We are committed to increasing shareholder value through revenue growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation and we believe that the steps we have taken in the past few months position us for success in 2024 and beyond.

In addition to its revenue and earnings numbers, Unity issued guidance for the next quarter that was lower than expected. For more financial news as it relates to the games industry, stick with us here at Shacknews.