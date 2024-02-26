Unity (U) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss

Unity (U) has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, chronicling the final quarter of what was a tumultuous year for the company behind one of gaming’s most popular engines. In the report, Unity showed a beat on revenue expectations and took a substantial loss on EPS.
Unity’s Q4 2023 earnings report was released at the close of markets today. The company posted $609 million in revenue against a $569 million estimate. As for EPS, Unity lost $0.66/share against an expected loss of $0.46/share.
In addition to its revenue and earnings numbers, Unity issued guidance for the next quarter that was lower than expected. For more financial news as it relates to the games industry, stick with us here at Shacknews.
