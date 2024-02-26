Listen to the Unity (U) Q4 2023 earnings call here Unity has rolled out its Q4 2023 earnings results and here's how you can listen to the accompanying call.

As we enter the backend of the latest season of earnings results, Unity is one of the last companies to report on its previous fiscal quarter. With the company closing out its 2023 fiscal year, eyes were on the company as it reported on both Q4 and the bottom line of the fiscal year. What’s more, Unity has a conference call to accompany the results report. We have the details on how you can tune in here.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q4 2023 earnings call

The Unity Q4 2023 earnings call is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can tune in directly by logging into the Zoom meeting today, but that includes providing a name, email address, and company. If you don’t want to do that, you can tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel when we stream it at the same time. It will also be on our YouTube channel as a VOD after the call concludes.

Unity has gone through a tumultuous fiscal year, having forced CEO John Ricatello to step down, and having gone through a number of other layoffs and product cancellations more recently.

If you want a finger on the pulse of what’s happening with Unity, the Q4 2023 earnings call will be a great place to do just that. Tune in as it goes live and watch here at Shacknews with us.