Black Tower Studios to take over development of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The new development team for TCM previously worked on Friday the 13th: The Game.

Last week, Gun Interactive surprised fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre when it announced that developer Sumo Digital would be departing the project. The publisher was quick to ease concerns about the game’s future by confirming that another studio had already been tapped to take over the development of the asymmetrical horror game. It’s now been announced that Black Tower Studios will be the new developer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Gun announced Black Tower Studio’s involvement with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in a press release shared with Shacknews. It’s here that the publisher confirms that Black Tower is already well underway in the onboarding process.



Source: Gun Interactive

Over the course of the past month, Black Tower Studios has been working alongside Sumo to prepare for their transition to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Gun Interactive and Black Tower Studios have had previous history with co-development, where collaboration and transparency are key pillars for both studios.

Black Tower Studios is no stranger to the asymmetrical horror genre, previously teaming with Gun Interactive for Friday the 13th: The Game. Gun also just announced new content coming to the game, including a survivor played by Barbara Crampton.