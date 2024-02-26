New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Black Tower Studios to take over development of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The new development team for TCM previously worked on Friday the 13th: The Game.
Donovan Erskine
Gun Interactive
1

Last week, Gun Interactive surprised fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre when it announced that developer Sumo Digital would be departing the project. The publisher was quick to ease concerns about the game’s future by confirming that another studio had already been tapped to take over the development of the asymmetrical horror game. It’s now been announced that Black Tower Studios will be the new developer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Gun announced Black Tower Studio’s involvement with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in a press release shared with Shacknews. It’s here that the publisher confirms that Black Tower is already well underway in the onboarding process.

Sonny going through a supply box.

Source: Gun Interactive

Black Tower Studios is no stranger to the asymmetrical horror genre, previously teaming with Gun Interactive for Friday the 13th: The Game. Gun also just announced new content coming to the game, including a survivor played by Barbara Crampton.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

