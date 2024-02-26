Rainbow Six Siege to release two new Operators in 2024, no sequel planned Creative Director Alexander Karpazis is steadfast in his belief that Rainbow Six Siege could last forever.

Rainbow Six Siege has been going strong for nearly nine years now, and publisher Ubisoft has no desire to release a sequel any time soon. That’s according to Alexander Karpazis, the game’s creative director, who recently said he could see the game lasting forever.

Alexander Karpazis participated in a roundtable interview at Siege Invitational 2024 in Brazil, where he spoke about the state of the first-person shooter to PCGamer and other outlets. "We really do know that this is a game that can last forever with the people and the talent and the tools that we have today,” he said, speaking about the longevity and staying power of Rainbow Six Siege.

As for what Siege players can expect this year, the Year 9 Overview video revealed that Ubisoft is planning to release two new operators this year. While that number may be a bit pedestrian compared to previous years, Ubisoft has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Rainbow Six Siege for the long haul.

With two new characters on the way and no sequel in sight, Rainbow Six Siege players seemingly have plenty to look forward to as the game heads into its ninth year of content.