Weekend Discussion - February 24, 2024

Welcome to the weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Path to 'Exile'

Matt McMuscles gives Lords of Exile a shot.

And if you liked that...

TJ also gave this game a look on this week's Indie-licious!

Spiders, man...

This week's Pitch Meeting is one for the books, diving into the mess that is Madame Web.

Returning to Jellystone

Jellystone is back! If you've been missing out on this, this is a much wackier interpretation of the Hanna Barbera universe. Enjoy Thomas Lennon's Top Cat, especially!

The Crisis continues

DC gives an early look at the second part of Crisis on Infinite Earths, a comic adaptation so big that it needs three parts.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Selena Gomez!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

