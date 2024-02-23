Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 23: RoboCop comes to GOG.com

While millions of users play their PC gaming library through Steam, some are still wary of DRM. That's why it's nice to have an alternative with GOG.com. This week, GOG.com has picked up one of 2023's biggest titles, adding RoboCop: Rogue City to its roster. Those who have held off on picking up this game can now get it DRM-free and at a pretty nice discount.

Meanwhile, Lies of P is still on sale on Steam, Green Man Gaming is celebrating multiplayer titles, and Humble Bundle has several big-time bundles, including ones for Destiny 2, Capcom's fighting game and Capcom Arcade Stadium libraries, and games from IGN Fan Fest.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.

Pay $2 or more to get Ultra Street Fighter 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and the complete Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium collections. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get The Talos Principle Gold Edition, The Witness, The Pedestrian, Manifold Garden, and Superliminal. Pay $15 or more to also receive Taiji and Patrick's Parabox. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get A Little to the Left, Loop Hero, Wobbledogs, Islets, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Tinykin, and Black Book. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

