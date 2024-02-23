Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 23: RoboCop comes to GOG.com

While millions of users play their PC gaming library through Steam, some are still wary of DRM. That's why it's nice to have an alternative with GOG.com. This week, GOG.com has picked up one of 2023's biggest titles, adding RoboCop: Rogue City to its roster. Those who have held off on picking up this game can now get it DRM-free and at a pretty nice discount.
Meanwhile, Lies of P is still on sale on Steam, Green Man Gaming is celebrating multiplayer titles, and Humble Bundle has several big-time bundles, including ones for Destiny 2, Capcom's fighting game and Capcom Arcade Stadium libraries, and games from IGN Fan Fest.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Super Meat Boy Forever - FREE until 2/29
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- Breakout: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/6)
- Yars: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/28)
- The Lamplighters League - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - $6.79 (66% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.
- Lies of P [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $6.29 (58% off)
- You Suck At Parking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $17.20 (66% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.89 (42% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
Gamersgate
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.43 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $8.50 (66% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.67 (52% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $12.09 (52% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $42.99 (39% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $13.99 (53% off)
- Moving Out 2 [Steam] - $12.99 (57% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $16.50 (34% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $32.49 (35% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein Bundle - $13.20 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Green Man Gaming Presents: Multiplayers
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.44 (89% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming Prsents: Multiplayers.
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- SteamWorld Build [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $10.19 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $12.87 (74% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.
Pay $2 or more to get Ultra Street Fighter 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and the complete Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium collections. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get The Talos Principle Gold Edition, The Witness, The Pedestrian, Manifold Garden, and Superliminal. Pay $15 or more to also receive Taiji and Patrick's Parabox. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get A Little to the Left, Loop Hero, Wobbledogs, Islets, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Tinykin, and Black Book. These activate on Steam.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Give Me Shelter
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Strategize With Style Sale.
- Indie Hits
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- High on Life [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- GTFO [Steam] - $22.39 (44% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Hits Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 Annoversary Edition - $77.99 (40% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.40 (67% off)
Steam
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $30.00 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $47.70 (93% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.46 (91% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- New Blood 10th Anniversary Sale
- Ultrablood [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Gloomwood - $14.99 (25% off)
- DUSK - $5.99 (70% off)
- AMID EVIL - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam New Blood 10th Anniversary Sale.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/25)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Inkulinati - $14.99 (40% off)
- Escape Simulator - $9.89 (34% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
