Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 23: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth bundle last chance

Reviews for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are in. This is when the realization sets in that the game is releasing next week. That means that the FF7 Rebirth pre-order promotion on the PlayStation Store is on its last days. If you want to pre-order the digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this is your last chance to get it with a free copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. It's an especially fine value for those who haven't gotten into the Remake games, but want to catch up.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is continuing its Planet of the Discounts Sale, Xbox is wrapping up Anime Month, and Nintendo has a free week of EA SPORTS FC 24 for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.