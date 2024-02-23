Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 23: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth bundle last chance

Reviews for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are in. This is when the realization sets in that the game is releasing next week. That means that the FF7 Rebirth pre-order promotion on the PlayStation Store is on its last days. If you want to pre-order the digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this is your last chance to get it with a free copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. It's an especially fine value for those who haven't gotten into the Remake games, but want to catch up.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is continuing its Planet of the Discounts Sale, Xbox is wrapping up Anime Month, and Nintendo has a free week of EA SPORTS FC 24 for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $15.00 (75% off)
- Astroneer - $12.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Anime Month
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Afterimage - $12.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $23.69 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $23.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $23.99 (40% off)
- Atomic Heart - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Payday 3 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row - $8.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Plaion Publisher Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Tales of Arise - $14.79 (63% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $73.69 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $34.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- NHL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition - $25.49 (70% off)
- UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $46.89 (33% off)
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $41.24 (45% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $29.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $29.74 (65% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.04 (30% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $18.74 (25% off)
- Castlevania: Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Foamstars - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rollerdrome - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Steelrising - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 2/26)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off),/a>
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- OddBallers - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off0
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Games Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Valentine's Day Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $29.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $8.99 (55% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
